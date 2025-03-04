Jay-Z's Assault Accuser Reportedly "Terrified" That Rapper Knows Her Identity

Jay-Z is throwing all his legal might at Jane Doe. The woman, who's identity remains unknown to the public, accused the rapper of sexually assaulting her in 2000. Her story has been picked apart by NBC and Hov's legal team to such an extent that her lawsuit has been dropped. Now, however, Jay-Z is suing in return. The rapper filed court documents against Doe and her lawyers on March 3. Within hours, Doe responded and made it clear she did not feel safe.

Jane Doe reached out to TMZ following Jay-Z's lawsuit. She told the outlet that she has been bullied by members of the rapper's legal team. She went as far as to allege that mean claiming to be investigators tracked her down and urged her to sign an affidavit. Doe told TMZ the affidavit would have absolved Hov of any sexual assault allegations. The accuser refused, but made it clear she was "terrified" by the whole situation. Doe noted that investigators representing Jay should not have been able to track her down to her home, since her identity has been kept a secret. She claims to be "intimidated" by the notion of Jay knowing who she is.

Why Did Jay-Z Accuser Drop Assault Lawsuit?

Jane Doe also refuted claims that Jay-Z made in his lawsuit. The accuser denied telling investigators that attorney Tony Buzbee sought her out and offered her money to fabricate sexual assault claims. Jane Doe also shot down the idea that she confessed to making up the allegations against the Brooklyn icon. In her estimation, Jay's filings are "bogus." Jane Doe was asked why she dropped the lawsuit against Jay if she stands by her story. She told TMZ that she opted to do so in an effort to protect herself and family from a potential retaliation. Doe claims "investigators" also turned up to her parents home to ask questions.