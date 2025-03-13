Jay-Z's Accuser Denies Admitting He Never Assaulted Her Despite Bombshell Audio Clip

Jay-Z 's anonymous accuser is denying that she told private investigators that the rapper didn't assault her when they visited her home. The claim comes after Jay's attorney, Alex Spiro, released audio of a conversation between Jane Doe and the investigators . In new declarations to the court, the woman says she didn't feel "calm, natural, or at ease" and "trembled the entire time we spoke."

"I never stated (whether once or 4 times) that Mr. Carter did not assault me," she said. In the audio clip, one of the investigators says, "He was just there. He didn't have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?" before Jane Doe adds, "Yeah." She also appears to put the blame for the lawsuit on her attorney, Tony Buzbee. "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z," she says. That's another point she is now denying. "I never made any such statements to Henderson or any other person," she claimed. As for her saying, "How does this help me?" she says that quote was taken out of context and it came after the investigators said, "We're trying to help you."