Jay-Z's Accuser Denies Admitting He Never Assaulted Her Despite Bombshell Audio Clip

BY Cole Blake
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Jay-Z on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Jay-Z's legal team released an audio recording of a conversation two private investigators had with Jane Doe, earlier this week.

Jay-Z's anonymous accuser is denying that she told private investigators that the rapper didn't assault her when they visited her home. The claim comes after Jay's attorney, Alex Spiro, released audio of a conversation between Jane Doe and the investigators. In new declarations to the court, the woman says she didn't feel "calm, natural, or at ease" and "trembled the entire time we spoke."

"I never stated (whether once or 4 times) that Mr. Carter did not assault me," she said. In the audio clip, one of the investigators says, "He was just there. He didn't have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?" before Jane Doe adds, "Yeah." She also appears to put the blame for the lawsuit on her attorney, Tony Buzbee. "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z," she says. That's another point she is now denying. "I never made any such statements to Henderson or any other person," she claimed. As for her saying, "How does this help me?" she says that quote was taken out of context and it came after the investigators said, "We're trying to help you."

Jay-Z Lawsuit Allegations

Alex Spiro first shared audio of the conversation with ABC News, earlier this week. Afterward, Tony Buzbee provided a statement to the outlet denying the idea that he pushed Jane Doe into mentioning Jay-Z. "As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay-Z - That is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence," he said.

Jane Doe roped Jay-Z into a lawsuit she had previously filed against Diddy. In doing so, she accused them of allegedly raping her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was just 13 years old. While she's since dropped her case, she is still sticking by her story, even if she isn't pursuing legal action. Jay has since filed defamation lawsuits agaisnt both Jane Doe and Tony Buzbee.

