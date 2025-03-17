Jay-Z's Attorney Divulges On How His Lawsuit Debacle Affected Him & His Family

While Jay-Z is now clear of any wrongdoing from his shocking lawsuit back in December, it was clear that it got to the mogul. The consistent back-and-forth verbal exchanges with the Jane Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee were really all the proof folks needed. Additionally, his immediate response to the allegations were also telling. "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one," he said just moments after being tied to a rape accusation involving Diddy in 2000. He did eventually receive justice, but Hov's attorney, Alex Spiro, is reminding everyone just how detrimental this whole ordeal was. Per AllHipHop, "It’s tough to hear a false lie said about you, spread through the internet, and affecting your children," he explains to ABC News.

"It's tough on him, it’s tough on anybody. But what he does is he proves himself innocent." Later in his sit-down, Spiro gets into the leaked audio that led to the rape case getting dropped. "The people around Mr. Carter [Jay-Z] wanted to know what happened behind closed doors," Spiro said. "So, they asked for her to be interviewed. The interview occurred, and the tape speaks for itself. She says in no uncertain terms Mr. Carter did not do this. It is effectively a lie, and the only reason Mr. Carter is even involved in this is because she was pushed to involve him, pushed to include him by a lawyer."

Read More: Tinashe Essential Songs

Jay-Z Defamation Lawsuit

There was a lot of speculation around whether or not Tony Buzbee encouraged his client to name Jay-Z in the lawsuit. The same audio reveals that this was the case, at least according to Jane Doe. Buzbee has vehemently denied this, calling it a "blatant lie." "[Jay-Z] didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts," she said. Moreover, Spiro shut down the rumors that the private investigators of Hov intimidated her to drop the suit.

"Of course not. They did not coerce her, promise, or threaten her in any way, shape, or form. She voluntarily met and spoke to them, and she told them her truth, which was under no circumstances did Mr. Carter do this. And number two, the only reason he’s even involved in this is she was pushed to introduce him by a lawyer." Lastly, Spiro backed Hov's decision to file a defamation lawsuit. "The truth had to fully come out. This person cannot be allowed to sort of hide from the reality that this was a false accusation." Jay filed that at the beginning of March.