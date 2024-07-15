Tinashe Essential Songs

Tinashe's evolution in R&B and pop is highlighted through five essential songs, showcasing her impact and versatility.

A performer who works in contemporary R&B and pop styles, Tinashe is a dynamic force and versatile artist. In the early 2010s, she put out mixtapes called In Case We Die and Reverie, which critics well received. This caused her to become popular with her fans because they were different from anything else then. Further, her voice is sexy but also strong. What sets her apart from other artists is how her music combines electronic elements with those of R&B and pop. This can be heard best on tracks such as “Aquarius” off her first studio album of the same name (released in 2014) – where heavy basslines meet synths. The success of “2 On” feat Schoolboy Q further cemented Tinashe’s place among music industry giants during its release year.

Moreover, Tinashe's work ranges from high-energy tunes about going out to slow jams about thinking things over. These display a wide emotional range as well as a deep understanding of songwriting. Following Nightride (2016), Joyride (2018), and Songs for You (2019), projects that saw her experiment more while still staying true to herself musically speaking, we can safely say there isn’t anything else left for Tinashe to prove.

1. "2 On" Ft. Schoolboy Q (2014)

Released as the lead single from her debut studio album Aquarius in 2014, "2 On" is arguably Tinashe's breakout hit. The track, produced by DJ Mustard, features a guest verse from Schoolboy Q and combines R&B and hip-hop with an infectious, club-ready beat. "2 On" also showcases Tinashe's knack for creating catchy, danceable music.

The song became a commercial success, peaking at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving widespread radio play. It also earned critical acclaim for its production and Tinashe's confident delivery. "2 On" helped establish her as a fresh and innovative voice in the music industry, paving the way for the success of her debut album Aquarius. This track remains a staple in her discography and a fan favorite.

2. "All Hands On Deck" (2015)

An unforgettable track from Aquarius, "All Hands on Deck," highlights Tinashe's ability to create high-energy, dance-ready anthems. Stargate and Cashmere Cat handled the production, providing a vibrant backdrop for Tinashe's commanding performance. Further, "All Hands on Deck" received positive reviews from critics. The accompanying music video, featuring impressive choreography and striking visuals set in a shipping yard, also elevated the song's impact. As one of the key singles from Aquarius, "All Hands on Deck" cemented Tinashe's reputation as a dynamic artist capable of delivering captivating audio and visual experiences.

3. "Company" (2016)

Tinashe’s bold attitude towards R&B is highlighted in the sultry and assertive track "Company," from her 2016 project Nightride. Produced with dark, moody beats and atmospheric synths that let her vocals shine through, this song has a minimalistic feel. Exploring themes like self-assuredness and independence, the lyrics propose the idea of having no strings attached in relationships. The fans loved “Company,” too. Critics praised Tinashe for being so mature on this record and showing off her vocal skills. The music video also helped establish her abilities – with intricate dance moves combined alongside sleek stylings. It definitely stands out among others from Nightride because it proves once again how good she is at creating such emotionally driven contemporary R&B and pop songs which still manage to connect with today’s audiences.

Featured on her 2018 album Joyride, "No Drama" is a track that pairs Tinashe's smooth vocals with Offset's sharp, dynamic style. Produced by Stargate and Hitmaka, the song combines trap and R&B, creating an edgy and modern sound. Tinashe delivers assertive lyrics about staying focused and avoiding unnecessary conflict, reinforcing her strong, independent persona. Further, the song received positive reviews for its bold production and the chemistry between Tinashe and Offset. "No Drama" charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and established Tinashe's ability to collaborate with top-tier artists. Moreover, with its dark, futuristic visuals and slick choreography, the music video added another layer of intensity to the track.

5. "Die A Little Bit" Ft. Ms. Banks (2019)