Artist Bio Follow

Young, Norwegian, and gifted, Cashmere Cat is the go-to producer for a crossover hit that will appeal to hip hop fans and EDM kids alike. In 2016 alone, Cashmere Cat has produced such net gains as A$AP Ferg’s “Yammy Gang,” Tory Lanez’s “LUV,” and Kanye West’s “Wolves.” Coming out of the international Battle DJ scene, the artist born Magnus August Høiberg was already well versed in competition when he got involved in the world of popular music. In 2012, after nearly a decade of releasing music, Mr. Cat got some major shine for his edit of “No Lie” by 2 Chainz. The remix led to an important relationship with hit-maker Benny Blanco, and a move to New York City from his native Scandinavia. Høiberg’s debut album is reportedly due out sometime in 2016. With production credits for artists as disparate as G-Eazy and Britney Spears, a beat from Cashmere Cat is on just about everybody’s Christmas wish list. Keep dreaming.