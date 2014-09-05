We assume most of y'all are at least peripherally familiar with DJ Mustard at this point - even if you aren't, you've definitely heard a beat of his at some point within the past five years. The Pushaz Ink affiliate has pioneered what he describes as "ratchet music", and is a close friend of fellow Californian artist YG, also serving as his official tour DJ. Throughout his young career, the Los Angeles native has already collaborated with the likes of Young Jeezy, Tyga, 2 Chainz, TeeFlii, Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla $ign and many more. To date, his most recognizable singles would have to be YG's "My Nigga", 2 Chainz' "I'm Different" and Tyga's "Rack City". Most recently, he's been collaborating with Rihanna as well as the TDE camp, and curated the first edition of industry insider and renowned artist manager Steve Lobel's "Battle For Beats" event, during which a free beat is given to the emcee who comes out on top. Stay tuned for the further adventures of Dijon McFarlane.