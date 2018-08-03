Travis Scott & YG Team Up On DJ Mustard's "Dangerous World"

"Astroworld" and "Stay Dangerous" get together for DJ Mustard's new track.

Today has been one of the most eventful days in hip hop this year. There's been numerous highly anticipated projects that finally arrived after months (or years) of waiting. Among those were Travis Scott's Astroworld and YG's Stay Dangerous. You'd think there would be some sort of competition between the two since they're releasing projects on the same day but that's clearly not the case. YG's already showed Travis Scott love on the release of Astroworld. Now, they two of them join forces on DJ Mustard's appropriately titled new song, "Dangerous World."

DJ Mustard couldn't have picked a better day to release his new song, "Dangerous World." The song features from Travis Scott and YG over the signature bass-heavy production of DJ Mustard. For Travis Scott, this song serves as one of the many tracks that have surfaced that weren't on Astroworld. Travis Scott previously debuted three new tracks on his Beats1 radio show, .wav radio.

"Dangerous World" serves as an ultimate banger that will undoubtedly carry us out for the rest of the summer. While YG and Travis Scott's are on completely different ends of the spectrum, DJ Mustard marries the west coast bounce that YG's known for with Travis Scott's dark and trippy sound.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

G63, I swerve on 'em

First pitch at the dodger, can't curve on 'em

YG don't give a fuck, you got some nerve don't you

I'm out on bail, how you feel? Go to hell









