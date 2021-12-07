new track
- SongsRuss Is Looking To Bury His Inner Demons On "In The Dirt"Russ improves on upon his last effort "Drives."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSaweetie Previews New Track "Richtivities"The rapper's new track has her doing "rich sh*t".By Ben Mock
- MusicYeat Teases New Song On Live, Reveals Length Of Upcoming AlbumThere's still no word on the release of "LyfëStyle." By Ben Mock
- SongsBabyface Ray Starts Summer Off Right With "All Star Team"Babyace Ray drops his second new song of 2023 so far.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsJoyner Lucas And NBA Youngboy Link Up For New Single "Cut U Off"The pair of unlikely collaborators link up in the newest single from Joyner's upcoming album.By Lavender Alexandria
- NewsCoi Leray Sounds Like The Female Playboi Carti On New Soundcloud Track, “Medicine”Coi Leray is back with one last quick hit ahead of her debut album in the new year.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsPreme Enlists Swae Lee For New Banger "Hopscotch"Start your weekend right with Preme & Swae Lee. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsRZA Links Up With Flatbush Zombies For Ominous New Single "Plug Addicts""Plug Addicts" is the definition of a menacing presence.By Taylor McCloud
- NewsCousin Stizz Reflects On Wins & Losses On New Single "Blessings"An inspirational record from Boston's hometown hero. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Flexes Hard On "Man In The Mirror"A Boogie said the back of his house looks like Barbados. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsRick Ross Taps Benny The Butcher For Luxurious "Rapper Estates"It's a Miami to Buffalo connection on "Rapper Estates" By Taylor McCloud
- NewsToken Enlists Lil Skies For Intense New Single "IOD"Token and Lil Skies address the dangers of addiction on "IOD"By Taylor McCloud
- NewsTierra Whack Brings The Energy On "Body Of Water"You'd better buckle up for "Body Of Water" By Taylor McCloud
- Newsmidwxst Is Sick Of The Fake Sh*t On New Single "Bluffing"midwxst is back with another rap-pop banger. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsRuss Lands Rare Jay Electronica Feature On "Top Of The World"Russ & Jay Electronica trade verses over a silky Harry Fraud instrumental. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsCKay Channels Soulja Boy's "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" On New Single "Emiliana"CKay follows up their viral hit "Love Nwantiti" with a pair of new singles including "Emiliana"By Taylor McCloud