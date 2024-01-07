Saweetie Previews New Track "Richtivities"

Saweetie posted up poolside to preview her new track "Richtivities". The hook ("I'm doing rich sh-t") played on repeat as the rapper vibed in pleated corset top and dark pants. From what is heard, the track has Saweetie's classic pointed vocals and hard, hype-style beat.

Fans online seemed pretty pumped for the track. "I kinda like it her music b gettin me hyped when i b doin my makeup & she talkin dat pretty b shi shes not the most lyrical obviously but it b a cool lil vibe," one person said. However, not everyone was digging the track. "I want Saweetie to go back to her style during 2019. That icy girl/boujee girl flow was EVERYTHING," another commenter countered.

Saweetie Wants To Pursue Villain Acting

However, new music isn't the only thing on Saweetie's mind. Speaking with Metro in March 2023, Saweetie revealed the sort of acting role she wants to pursue. “I can see myself doing more TV and film projects. I definitely want to be a supervillain in the DC movies. I dressed up as Harley Quinn...I love getting into character and dressing up." she said. Furthermore, Saweetie's declaration comes at the perfect time as the DC Cinematic Universe undergoes a significant transformation. In an attempt to move away from the Zach Synder "DC Extended Universe", James Gunn will launch the "DC Universe" in 2025 with Superman: Legacy. Other films announced for this reboot of a DC shared universe include The Authority, The Brave And The Bold, Supergirl: World Of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. There will also be TV projects in the form of Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold.

There are so many fantastic villains and anti-heroes contained within these properties. The Brave And The Bold, based on Grant Morris' Batman comics, would be the perfect place to introduce Saweetie as Harley Quinn. Alternatively, Saweetie could flex her anti-hero muscles in a role like Bride of Frankenstein, a core member of the Suicide Squad-esque Creature Commandos. Additionally, the Game Of Thrones-esque Paradise Lost is going to need plenty of villains. Overall, there is a wealth of villain roles that are about to become available in the DC Universe. Perhaps we will see Saweetie take up the mantle of one of them.

