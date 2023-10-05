Saweetie Hints At Upcoming Acting Role

Saweetie has teased an upcoming role in a "really big TV show" but has refused to say what show she will be appearing on. "Before the writers’ strike, I actually filmed with a really big TV show, so I’m really excited for whenever they decide to release it. I know it’s going to be a huge moment. They stripped me down: no lashes, barely any makeup, I had this wig on! They were like, “No lashes, take ‘em off!” And you know, I’m a lash girl, so I’m just like, “All right, cool. Let’s get into this acting bag, what’s up?!," the singer told Billboard.

While she refused to name the show, she did give a hint with some of her lyrics. "I’m going to give you one of my lyrics: “Cocaina tiptoes/ Ride it like the whip stole/ Benjis in my bra when my titties need a lift though.” The answer’s in there!," she teased the outlet. Previously, the singer has made appearances on Grown-ish and Bel-Air. What show do you think Saweetie will be appearing on? Let us know in the comments.

Saweetie Joins Megan The Stallion In Following The Acting Bug

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Saweetie speaks onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

However, Saweetie is not the only songstress getting into acting. Megan Thee Stallion is taking her talents to Netflix's popular animated comedy, Big Mouth. Megan was announced in a 48-second short dedicated to both her character and the Season 7 date reveal. She will play a caked-up hormone monster ready to cause trouble for the already embattled eighth-graders. While the show has proven divisive, Megan joins what is one of the most stacked casts on TV right now. Big Mouth already features Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, and Ayo Edebiri.

However, Big Mouth is far from Megan's only project in the works. She has a leading role in Dicks: The Musical, A24's upcoming musical comedy. Furthermore, she is also reportedly in negotiations for a role in an upcoming project from the Safdie Brothers and Adam Sandler. While the nature of the project is unclear, the Safdies last directed Sandler in Uncut Gems.

