Megan Thee Stallion’s Pumpkin Head Halloween Photos Spook Instagram For Another Year

For those who have still held on to their childhood spirit, the night before October begins can almost feel like Christmas Eve. Of course, the biggest holiday of the month doesn't actually come about until the end, but something about the Halloween spirit feels seriously magical. Upon reaching adulthood, some people play too cool to dress up for the occasion, though many of our favourite celebrities can't relate. Megan Thee Stallion is one person who always shows out with her costumes – and she has an annual tradition of starting October out on the right note.

On Sunday afternoon, the "Cocky Af" hitmaker's Instagram feed lit up with her annual pumpkin head photos, much to our excitement. Last year, Thee Stallion donned the creepily-carved gourd while sitting around her luxurious house with a fruity drink in hand. For 2023, the Hot Girl Coach stepped outside with what looks to be a warm PSL, which would surely be impossible to sip from her bright orange mask.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off October With A Trip To Halloween Town: Photos

Megan Thee Stallion is Already in Halloween Mode

Before heading inside to capture some pictures, the fashionista paused for a moment to show off the view by her pool. In front of the lush, green hills behind her, Megan boldly stands out in her blue ribbed workout set, worn under a multi-coloured knit cardigan that's reminiscent of the Grinch thanks to its bright green, fuzzy neckline.

Now that she's finally recovering from the excitement of performing with Beyonce last month, Thee Stallion is back to her usual routine of sharing stunning selfies and outfit photos with fans. One arrived on her feed earlier this weekend, reminding us that both her face and body cards never decline.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Was “Kidding” About Megan Thee Stallion Having His Child

She's a Beauty in Brown

As expected, the Houston native's comment section has been flooded with adoring followers showing love for her buttery brown ensemble. Who would you like to see Megan Thee Stallion dress up as this Halloween? Share your ideas in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]