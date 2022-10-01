Is it Halloween yet?

The first of October is upon us already, which means spooky season lovers have just a few weeks to get their costumes in picture-perfect condition, and from the looks of her latest Instagram photos, Megan Thee Stallion is taking the holiday extra seriously this year.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

On Saturday afternoon, the Houston-born rap diva dropped off a photo dump that begins with a snapshot of her casually chilling in her home, adorned in pretty pink pyjamas with a bright cocktail and a book in her hands. On her head, though, MTS sported a sinister-looking orange pumpkin, proving that she’s ready to get her Hottieween on.

Other snapshots see the 27-year-old answering her front door in her creepy costume, and she cleverly set the upload’s location as Halloween Town.

As Billboard notes, this isn’t the first time Thee Stallion pulled a stunt like this. On the same day last year, she donned a pumpkin head as well, this one haired with a long-sleeve crop top, leggings, and plenty of diamond jewelry.

It remains unclear exactly what the “Big Ole Freak” rapper is planning for her official costume this season, but it’s undeniable that it will be hard for her to top 2021’s sexy Hellraiser Pinhead look.

“Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentleman, I am pain #hottieween,” she captioned her celebratory post at the time.

Megan Thee Stallion kicks off 'Hottieween' season in a Hellraiser Pinhead costume: 'I am pain!'https://t.co/kDTkEr9h8s pic.twitter.com/yWBHyjVRGu — Rod Ryan Show (@rodryanshow) October 25, 2021

Aside from her upcoming Halloween antics, Thee Stallion has been having plenty of fun with her performance looks recently as well, dressing up like Sailor Moon in Japan, and a sultry milkmaid while in Germany – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]