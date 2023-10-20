Megan Thee Stallion’s All Black Outfit Collection Is Impressive, Hot Girl Dropping Something On Monday

For the most part, 2023 has been a year of healing for Megan Thee Stallion. We've seen the Big Mouth voice actor step in and out of the spotlight since January, with some noteworthy achievements taking place for her since she most recently resurfaced. Among them was performing alongside Beyonce during the Destiny Child alum's hometown concert, and teaming up with Seize the Awkward to remind her Hotties about the importance of focusing on their mental health in a new campaign.

On Friday (October 20), Thee Stallion didn't have any new music for us to close out the week. However, she did have an incredible photo dump filled with all-black ensembles that have us green with envy over her designer wardrobe. In the first snap, the fashionista paired a black and silver jumpsuit with a Chanel bag, adding some ice on her finger, wrist, and neck. Of course, she also let her Halloween spirit shine through, throwing it back for the camera in lace pants alongside a creepy character from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Megan Thee Stallion's Spooky SZN Wardrobe is On Point

Besides complimenting Thee Stallion on her noticeable glow (and thanking her for the outfit inspo), followers are also taking note of the "WAP" rapper's announcement in the caption. "🎃 Tune in Monday hotties 🖤," she wrote. It's unclear if what the multi-talent has in store is musical or related to one of the many other projects she's been pouring into as of late. Regardless, we're excited to see what her next creative chapter will look like after officially parting ways with 1501 Certified Entertainment.

A lot has changed for Megan Thee Stallion since she first rose to fame, but at her core, the Houston native has always been the same Hot Girl. She proved this once again during a recent live performance, twerking away confidently to her "Plan B" hit single amid rumours of a hookup with Blueface and finally settling her legal battle with Carl Crawford. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

