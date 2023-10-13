Megan Thee Stallion Marks The Chilling Start Of “Act One”

Today, Megan Thee Stallion took to social media, teasing something new she appears to have on the horizon. The hitmaker shared three carousels on Instagram, which put together, spell out "Act One." The photos' captions also read "Let's begin [snake emoji]" when combined. Her photos consist of her posing with snakes, rocking vampire teeth, and otherwise dressed up as some sort of reptilian creature. It remains unclear exactly what the posts were meant to signify, but of course, fans are speculating.

Some commenters think the posts mark the start of Meg's annual Halloween celebration, which she dubbed #hottieween2022 last year. Others, however, think her posts go far deeper. "I sense a new era," one commenter notes. Several others shared similar suspicions, claiming that Meg might be on the cusp of her Reputation era.

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Spooky New IG Posts

Meg is no stranger to leaning into spooky season, but she appears to be taking things to a whole new level this year. She already donned her famous jack-o'-lantern mask a couple weeks back. Though her post then offered a far more whimsical approach than her new series of carousels, it let fans know that she was geared up for the start of the season. Meg stans can only hope that she's hinting at some new music coming soon, but whatever it is, it's clear they're here for it.

As expected, the dark imagery she posted has led to a bit of backlash from some commenters, who believe that her posts were demonic. Others are even suggesting that she's joined the Illuminati. What do you think Meg was trying to say with her recent posts? Do you think she's simply marking the start of #hottieween2023, or could she have something else on the way? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Megan Thee Stallion.

