Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In BTS Photos From Beyonce Concert

Beyonce represented the Hotties during her homecoming concert in Houston, TX this weekend. By now, you’ve likely seen the footage of Megan Thee Stallion popping out to perform “Savage (Remix)” with Queen Bey at the NRG Stadium this weekend. Dripped out in Army-fatigue-inspired costumes, Meg and Beyonce performed their Grammy-award-winning hit together in their hometown. Bey undoubtedly gave Houston a show to remember while Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance was a cherry on top.

As much as fans were excited, it seems like Megan Thee Stallion experienced the same level of elation. The rapper burst out in enthusiasm in the middle of her performance, especially as Beyonce told her how much she loved her. It was undoubtedly one of those career-high moments for Meg and with new music on the way, it seems like this certainly sets the tone for what she has in store in the coming months.

Megan Thee Stallion’s BTS Flicks

Megan took to the ‘Gram to celebrate the massive moment and give the fans a little sneak peek at the backstage life. Sharing photos of her glam, she captioned the post, “Last night back stage.” She added, “Im still screaming.” Clearly, Beyonce made sure to give Megan a warm welcome when she joined her on the Renaissance World Tour stage in Houston, TX. Hopefully, this indicates that the two have even more music on the way to follow up their massive hit single, “Savage.”

Things have certainly been looking up for Megan Thee Stallion in the past few months. Although she hasn’t released much music, she recently popped out with Cardi B for their new single, “Bongos.” The song marked their second collab, following the release “WAP.” However, she also hinted that a potential collaborative EP might be on the way. Additionally, she recently appeared in the trailer for the upcoming season of Big Mouth on Netflix. Check out her behind the scenes photos above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

