Megan Thee Stallion’s Booty Moves Like Water In Latest “Bongos” Twerking Video

Even if Megan Thee Stallion isn't your favourite female lyricist, we're willing to bet that her body-ody-ody is one of the first that comes to mind when you think of talented twerkers. Her bootylicious antics were missed during her social media hiatuses throughout 2023. Luckily for her fans, she's been back in full force since dropping "Bongos" with Cardi B. The duo's second joint single has inspired plenty of twerking content to land on social media, much like "WAP" did back in 2020.

Both Bardi and Thee Stallion have been shamelessly shaking their booties along to the catchy track over the past few weeks. Interestingly, each woman has been dealing with stress from drama with Nicki Minaj and Tory Lanez respectively, but dancing and flaunting their figures for the world to see appears to be therapeutic for them at this time. On Friday (September 23), the "Big Ole Freak" artist continued her streak of posting salacious videos with another clip captured in the dance studio while she expertly moves her cheeks along to a "Bongos" remix.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Says She “Loves” Working With Cardi B: “It’s So Much Fun”

Megan Thee Stallion is Twerking Her Way Into Our Hearts

"Hey hotties 😛," Thee Stallion wrote in her caption, letting her bodacious behind do the talking. In the comments, her ever-loyal fan base has been sharing thirsty reactions, from confessing to screen recording the post in case the fashionista ever deletes it, to calling her out for giving their boyfriends the opportunity to see her looking so fine. "What muscle is this? Like what do we have to develop/work out to do this😂?" one user innocently inquired.

Elsewhere in the news regarding Megan Thee Stallion, fans are hoping to see the Houston native make an appearance with Beyonce during the RENAISSANCE World Tour stop in her hometown. Nothing is official just yet, but still, both the BeyHive and Thee Hotties would be more than pleased to see the two legends perform their "S*vage (Remix)" together. Read more about that gossip at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Chose Beyonce Over Global Citizen Fest, Sources Claim

[Via]