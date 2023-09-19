Megan Thee Stallion Says She “Loves” Working With Cardi B: “It’s So Much Fun”

Megan Thee Stallion says that she "loves the creative freedom" that Cardi B allows her during her collaborations. Megan reflected on their collaborative process and her friendship with Cardi during a new interview with Billboard. The piece comes after the release of Megan and Cardi's latest single, "Bongos."

"It was so much fun!" Megan said of getting in the studio with Cardi. "Every time me and Cardi link up, it ain’t nothing but laughs and a whole party. Both our teams absolutely love each other. Everybody hangs out on their own time anyway, so it kind of felt like we was going out every morning. Oop, Cardi had me waking up so early for these damn — lemme not even curse — Cardi had me waking up so early for these shoots!"

Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Perform At The VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

From there, she revealed that Cardi would have her up at 3:00 AM to start getting ready for the music video shoots for "Bongos." Of working with Cardi, she later added: "Speaking to the collaborator part like, she literally just let me do me. This is the second time she’s sent me a song, and I’ll be like, 'Friend, can I do whatever I want to do on the beat? I’m finna put two verses on here, all right?' She always let me do whatever I want to do creatively. I just appreciate that so much because sometimes people try to give you a direction and they want you to do what they want you to do, but she’s like 'Megan, what you think?' She’ll ask me what I think about this song like, 'OK, how you think we could make it better? What should we do next? Just do whatever you wanna do and then we’ll piece it together.'"

Megan and Cardi first made waves as collaborators following their 2020 single, "WAP." The track generated the largest number of first-week streams in Billboard history after release. The RIAA has since certified it eight-time platinum in the United States.

