Megan Thee Stallion Chose Beyonce Over Global Citizen Fest, Sources Claim

This month, it was announced that Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be performing her headlining set at Global Citizen Festival. The fest shared the unfortunate news with a vague Tweet, simply writing, “Hi there — due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.” As expected, fans were pretty disappointed by the news. Now, however, new reports give supporters some insight as to why she dropped out last minute. It seems as though it might have been worth it, as her motive was to help out none other than Queen Bey.

According to some sources who spoke to Page Six, Beyonce invited the "Hot Girl Summer" performer to join her at a pair of upcoming Renaissance Tour stops in Houston. Apparently, the “unforeseen scheduling conflict” was just the result of “an inadvertent duplicate scheduling mistake by her team.” Beyonce's scheduled to perform in Houston this Saturday and Sunday ( September 23 and 24), and reportedly, her fellow Houston native will be joining her.

Megan Thee Stallion To Join Beyonce In Houston

Though the reports are still unconfirmed, it's safe to say that Houston Beyonce's fans would love the addition of Meg to the show. It's Bey's first stop in her hometown since her world tour began, and is sure to be making headlines. Meg's still hot off the success of her new single with Cardi B, "Bongos," as well as their showstopping performance at the VMAs.

Headliners for the Global Citizen Fest now include The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Lauryn Hill, and Jung Kook. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion reportedly choosing Beyonce over her headlining slot at Global Citizen Fest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

