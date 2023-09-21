Megan Thee Stallion Chose Beyonce Over Global Citizen Fest, Sources Claim

Reportedly, Megan Thee Stallion will be joining Beyonce on her “Renaissance Tour” very soon.

BYCaroline Fisher
Megan Thee Stallion Chose Beyonce Over Global Citizen Fest, Sources Claim

This month, it was announced that Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be performing her headlining set at Global Citizen Festival. The fest shared the unfortunate news with a vague Tweet, simply writing, “Hi there — due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.” As expected, fans were pretty disappointed by the news. Now, however, new reports give supporters some insight as to why she dropped out last minute. It seems as though it might have been worth it, as her motive was to help out none other than Queen Bey.

According to some sources who spoke to Page Six, Beyonce invited the "Hot Girl Summer" performer to join her at a pair of upcoming Renaissance Tour stops in Houston. Apparently, the “unforeseen scheduling conflict” was just the result of “an inadvertent duplicate scheduling mistake by her team.” Beyonce's scheduled to perform in Houston this Saturday and Sunday ( September 23 and 24), and reportedly, her fellow Houston native will be joining her.

Read More: Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” Scores Top 5 Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Debut

Megan Thee Stallion To Join Beyonce In Houston

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Though the reports are still unconfirmed, it's safe to say that Houston Beyonce's fans would love the addition of Meg to the show. It's Bey's first stop in her hometown since her world tour began, and is sure to be making headlines. Meg's still hot off the success of her new single with Cardi B, "Bongos," as well as their showstopping performance at the VMAs.

Headliners for the Global Citizen Fest now include The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Lauryn Hill, and Jung Kook. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion reportedly choosing Beyonce over her headlining slot at Global Citizen Fest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

Read More: Drake’s Apparent Megan Thee Stallion Mention Sparks Controversy

[Via][Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.