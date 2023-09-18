Beyonce’s Dancers In Kirk Franklin’s Studio In New Picture Shared By Tina Knowles

Beyonce doesn't make a habit of sharing much to her social media. Even when she does share pictures on Instagram they don't normally come with much dialog or explanation. That's why when she needs to make some kind of public statement it usually comes through her mother, Tina Knowles. That's why many fans have tuned into Tina's Instagram for some of their breaking Queen B news and she delivered them another update earlier today. She shared a picture of many of the dancers from Bey's ongoing tour together in Kirk Franklin's studio.

"This is a lot of Beyoncé's dancers and singers and band who gathered at the gracious @kirkfranklin Studio last night . He prayed over them and so did @toureroberts . What a beautiful tremendous blessing for our beautiful , talented Rennasance Tour family !" her caption began. In the accompanying picture nearly two dozen dancers are spending time in Kirk Franklin's Dallas recording studio. "A lot of these singers and band members and dancers began their entertainment journey in church in their churches. Dallas has been a good spiritual stop for them," Tina concludes her post. Check out the picture below.

Beyonce's Dancers Stop By Kirk Franklin's Studio

Earlier this month, Beyonce celebrated her birthday. Publicly, the singer performed a show on her tour the night of her big day and it was one to remember. Not only did the audience absolutely nail her viral "ENERGY" silent moment challenge, but Diana Ross joined her on stage to sing her happy birthday.

Privately, Beyonce took her family and friends to an absolutely luxurious private island. She rented out a series of villas in a total paradise to celebrate her Virgo season moment. She also shared some pictures from the locale to social media. She showed off numerous shots of her and husband Jay-Z and even an ultra-rare picture with both of her parents. What do you think of Beyonce's Renaissance dancers hanging out at Kirk Franklin's recording studio? Let us know in the comment section below.

