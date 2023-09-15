Cardi B Takes Advice For Handling Haters From Beyonce

Cardi B is learning sometimes it's best to not clap back at her haters. While she isn't exactly known for picking fights with just anyone, she has had a number of high-profile battles in her past, Now, in a new interview on The Sprout Podcast she spoke on learning new ways to deal with haters. “Surprisingly, I have held myself back a lot … from a lot of things,” she begins. “You see how Beyoncé addresses her things — she does not address them at all," Cardi elaborates. She's not kidding either. Beyonce has dodged plenty of hate and the occasional controversy in recent years by saying very little of anything publicly.

Carrying on in the conversation though, Cardi B explains that every artist handles things differently. I feel like every artist should do what works for them and what’s good for they mental health because I feel like, if addressing things to Beyoncé affects her mental health, then don’t do it," she concludes. “But me, bottling things inside and let people, like, front certain narratives of me, it will bother me inside. So, I’d rather just let it out." Check out the story below.

Cardi B Says Everyone Handles Haters Differently

Earlier this week, Cardi B revealed to fans that they won't be getting a new album this year. After much teasing she ultimately promised that 2024 would be when her long-awaited second project dropped. Instead, she's shifted into hyping up her husband new album. Offset just announced that his first new record since 2019 Set It Off would be dropping on October 13.

Cardi B shared Offset's post announcing the new album to her Instagram story. In the accompanying caption she stressed just how much work had gone into the record and claimed that she thought it was worthy of a Grammy. She also recently called into a 24-hour livestream Offset did to promote the project and spawned a hilarious moment. What do you think of Cardi B's perspective on how different artists deal with their haters? Let us know in the comment section below.

