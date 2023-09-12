Cardi B Updates Fans On New Album & Tour, Says She Wants To Work With This MC

Cardi B's promo appearances for her new Megan Thee Stallion collab single "Bongos" has been absolutely relentless so far. Her latest appearance, on Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live, also gave fans some insight into her next career moves. Moreover, the Bronx artist answered some of Cohen's questions about the timeline of her new album, her sophomore effort, and its supporting tour. First things first: unfortunately, Bardi season won't kick off in full force with an LP until next year. However, at least she confirmed that there will, in fact, be a big tour after her project comes out.

Other than that, she didn't offer too many details, but she came through with the fun and vibrant content and persona that we know her for. For example, when asked by Andy Cohen what her Real Housewives tagline would be, the 30-year-old couldn't help but reference a big controversy she faced earlier this year. "The only thing I throw harder than mics is shade," Cardi B said to the camera with a laugh. What do you think, folks: is she getting an invite anytime soon?

Cardi B Promises Tour, Gives Her Real Housewives Tagline

Jokes aside, the "Up" hitmaker also answered a question about a long-rumored and awaited collaboration: Lil Kim. "I really do want one," Cardi B remarked. "I’m going through the songs on my album right now… I want us to have such a great, undeniable song because I know people are going to judge it and be so harsh of it. So, I want to make sure it is the greatest song. But I would love, love, love to do a song with Lil Kim. I love her. And not because she’s Lil Kim, but because she’s such a nice person."

Bardi Speaks On Lil Kim Collab Possibility

Meanwhile, we'll see if she pulls out any other big singles, announcements, or teases in the lead-up to CB2. Considering the incredibly hectic media cycle in the industry, we're sure it will fight to remain a big part of the conversation. How do you think her career is going to develop and deliver in the next few months? Let us know in the comments and check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Cardi B.

