andy cohen
- TVAndy Cohen Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Brandi GlanvilleGlanville used to be on "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills."By Alexander Cole
- TVAndy Cohen Net Worth 2023: What Is The TV Host Worth?Unveiling Andy Cohen's $50 million net worth, TV hosting journey, and success in entrepreneurial pursuits in 2023.By Rain Adams
- MusicCardi B Updates Fans On New Album & Tour, Says She Wants To Work With This MCThe "Bongos" star wasn't too detailed in her message, but she let fans know that they'll get to see her live soon enough.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAndy Cohen Reveals Wendy Williams Wanted To Join "RHONY" CastAndy Cohen says he declined Wendy Williams' request to be cast in "The Real Housewives of New York City."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Expertly Claps Back At Andy Cohen's Vasectomy Inquiry: WatchThe recent father of twelve also offered advice to any other dad's out there tuning into last night's NYE broadcast.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAshanti Reacts To Possibility Of Getting Back Together With NellyIn a new interview with Andy Cohen, the 42-year-old addresses the recent rumblings.By Isaac Fontes
- TVNeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo & Andy Cohen Over Discrimination AllegationsThe 54-year-old has filed to dismiss without prejudice, meaning she can reopen at a later time.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLizzo Discusses Messaging With Rihanna: "It’s All Play With Me"Lizzo says that she and Rihanna used to DM from time to time.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKandi Burruss Was "Upset" With Andy Cohen For Asking Daughter Riley About Her FatherRussell "Block" Spencer has described Kandi as the side chick who got pregnant and said he shouldn't have to "chase" Riley for a relationship.By Erika Marie
- TVNeNe Leakes Sues Bravo, NBCUniversal For Ignoring Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Alleged Racism: ReportThe former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star claims the companies "violate federal employment and anti-discrimination law."By Erika Marie
- TVAndy Cohen “Really Regrets” His Ryan Seacrest Slander On CNN's NYE BroadcastCNN has already confirmed that Cohen will return at the end of 2022, despite his drunken antics.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsAndy Cohen Goes Off On Bill De Blasio During CNN's NYE Show: "Sayonara Sucker!"Andy Cohen went on a tirade regarding Bill de Blasio during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.By Cole Blake
- TVNicki Minaj Calls Out "RHOP" Husband For Complaining About "Line Of Questioning"He clapped back at the rapper and said he was supporting his wife, Candaice Dillard. She came forward with an explanation of her own.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Reveals His "Favorite Baby Mama"Nick Cannon came through with the perfect response after Andy Cohen asked him his favorite baby mama.By Alex Zidel
- GramMoniece Slaughter Calls Out Reality TV, "Love & Hip Hop": "We're No Longer Respected" Andy Cohen reportedly told a Real Housewife that her physical fight embarrassed his show & added, "This is not 'Love & Hip Hop.'"By Erika Marie