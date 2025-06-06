Brit Eady and Kenya Moore faced nasty beef during their Real Housewives Of Atlanta filming last June, and things haven't gotten better since then. The former is accusing the network Bravo of pushing defamatory and sexually harassing narratives about her, resulting in a $20 million lawsuit. Real Housewives guru Andy Cohen seemed to respond to this online, causing even more interest.

Per That Grape Juice and The Neighborhood Talk, Brit Eady referenced the Kenya Moore salon altercation. Moore displayed alleged explicit pictures of Eady on the night of her salon opening. Eady claims that Bravo knew full well that it wasn't Brit in those pictures, but accused them of allegedly pushing that narrative anyway.

Now, she's suing the Real Housewives network for defamation, sexual harassment, and subjecting her to an emotionally hostile workplace. According to TMZ, Brit Eady claims that Bravo "falsely yet unmistakably implied" that Eady was the subject of Moore's explicit pictures. This, according to the lawsuit, caused emotional distress and embarrassment.

Brit Eady Lawsuit

This all happened back in June of 2024, but Bravo still chose to air it and its aftermath in April of 2025. Brit Eady alleges that this was a malicious attempt that "contributed to a hostile work environment" by forcing her to show up, film, and speak on the incident. Again, the incident allegedly didn't concern her at all to begin with, but she says she still had to assume that baggage.

In addition, Brit Eady alleges that Bravo subjected her to sexual harassment. She accused them of engaging in "unwelcome, offensive, and sexualized behavior and comments" after the "gendered attack."

Elsewhere, Brit Eady's lawsuit targets Bravo, its parent company NBC Universal, and production companies Truly Original and Endemol Shine North America for $20 million in total. She reportedly wants cash and for Bravo to pull the episode about the spa opening.