📺 Brittany Eady Allegedly Threatened Kenya Moore With A Gun During "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Filming

The situation allegedly had numerous cast members scared.

Overall, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta has had some unique cast members, and every season, they look to add and subtract from the cast. This year, Brittany Eady was added to the cast for Season 16, which is currently being filmed. However, Eady's time on the show might not last very long as there was allegedly a severe situation on set with Kenya Moore. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Eady and Moore got into an argument, which subsequently led to Eady allegedly threatening Moore with a gun.

“I have a gun for b****es like you," Eady allegedly said during the altercation. As it stands, it is unclear what went down between these two. However, what we do know is that people on set were shook. Photographer Erik Robinson was at the scene, and on social media, he revealed just how shaken up he was by everything. “I am still trying recover myself. I couldn’t even take a photo, my mouth fell to the floor and I am just in awe like that was the most deadliest scene probably ever filmed on the franchise," Robinson wrote.

Brittany Eady Is New To "RHOA"

Another cast member, Drew Sidora, also spoke on the situation, saying “I’m flabbergasted and floored.” Needless to say, this is a very serious situation, and those involved are at a loss for words. However, neither Eady or Moore have spoken out about what happened. In fact, there is no telling if RHOA will put out a statement or even part ways with either of the cast members. It is an ongoing situation and we will be sure to provide you with updates.