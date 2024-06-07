📺 Brittany Eady Allegedly Threatened Kenya Moore With A Gun During "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Filming

54th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Kenya Moore arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
The situation allegedly had numerous cast members scared.

Overall, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta has had some unique cast members, and every season, they look to add and subtract from the cast. This year, Brittany Eady was added to the cast for Season 16, which is currently being filmed. However, Eady's time on the show might not last very long as there was allegedly a severe situation on set with Kenya Moore. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Eady and Moore got into an argument, which subsequently led to Eady allegedly threatening Moore with a gun.

“I have a gun for b****es like you," Eady allegedly said during the altercation. As it stands, it is unclear what went down between these two. However, what we do know is that people on set were shook. Photographer Erik Robinson was at the scene, and on social media, he revealed just how shaken up he was by everything. “I am still trying recover myself. I couldn’t even take a photo, my mouth fell to the floor and I am just in awe like that was the most deadliest scene probably ever filmed on the franchise," Robinson wrote.

Brittany Eady Is New To "RHOA"

Another cast member, Drew Sidora, also spoke on the situation, saying “I’m flabbergasted and floored.” Needless to say, this is a very serious situation, and those involved are at a loss for words. However, neither Eady or Moore have spoken out about what happened. In fact, there is no telling if RHOA will put out a statement or even part ways with either of the cast members. It is an ongoing situation and we will be sure to provide you with updates.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the show will have to remove Eady from the series? If you were on set when something like this happened, how would you handle it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

