📺 Kenya Moore Accused Of Sharing Brittany Eady’s Explicit Photos Before Alleged Gun Threat

Allegedly, things got very scary for the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast recently.

Recently, it was reported that a frightening incident occurred involving two cast members of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Allegedly, Kenya Moore and Brittany Eady got into an altercation at Moore's salon, which ended with Eady allegedly threatening her co-star with a gun. “I have a gun for b****es like you," she allegedly said.

Early on, it was unclear exactly what had led up to the alleged exchange. Sources who recently spoke with The Neighborhood Talk now claim to have the answers. The sources allege that Moore had been showing off photos at the salon of Eady performing oral sex, which resulted in chaos.

Kenya Moore Was Allegedly Showing Off Photos Of Brittany Eady Performing Oral Sex

"She showed a picture of Brittany with a d*** in her mouth,” the sources allege. They also claim that this took place when Eady had already left the salon, but somehow, it got back to her. Of course, both of the women could face serious consequences if these allegations prove to be true, though they remain unconfirmed at the time of writing. Photographer Erik Robinson recounted the alarming alleged incident on social media, revealing how upset everyone was by the whole thing. “I am still trying recover myself. I couldn’t even take a photo, my mouth fell to the floor and I am just in awe like that was the most deadliest scene probably ever filmed on the franchise," he wrote.