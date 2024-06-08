📺 Brittany Eady Accuses Kenya Moore Of Revenge Porn And Bullying After Alleged Gun Threat

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kenya Moore and Real Housewives Of Atlanta newbie Brittany Eady got into an alleged altercation at Moore's salon. Allegedly, the two of them exchanged some harsh words, with Eady even allegedly threatening Moore with a gun. “I have a gun for b****es like you," she allegedly told her co-star.
Sources later spoke with The Neighborhood Talk about the alleged exchange, claiming to have more details of what prompted it. They accused Moore of showing explicit photos of Eady to others at the salon. They also said Eady wasn't present at the time, suggesting that it was revealed to her by someone else who allegedly witnessed it.
Brittany Eady Says "Bullying And Revenge Porn Is Never Okay" In Response To Kenya Moore Gun Threat Allegations
Now, Eady has addressed the source's accusations on her Instagram story. She shared a longwinded post about revenge porn, highlighting that it's illegal and punishable in Georgia by a $1K fine, up to a year behind bars, or both. In a subsequent Story post, she thanked those who reached out to her following the alleged incident at the salon, revealing that she's still trying to process what allegedly took place. "BULLYING and revenge porn is never okay," she added.
As for Moore, she appeared to indirectly deny the allegations on her own Instagram Story, suggesting that the truth will eventually come out. "Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light," she wrote. What do you think of Kenya Moore getting accused of showing off explicit photos of her RHOA co-star, Brittany Eady? What about Eady allegedly threatening her with a gun in response? Are you surprised that she's seemingly considering taking legal action against Moore? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
