📺 Brittany Eady Accuses Kenya Moore Of Revenge Porn And Bullying After Alleged Gun Threat

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kenya Moore and Real Housewives Of Atlanta newbie Brittany Eady got into an alleged altercation at Moore's salon. Allegedly, the two of them exchanged some harsh words, with Eady even allegedly threatening Moore with a gun. “I have a gun for b****es like you," she allegedly told her co-star.

Sources later spoke with The Neighborhood Talk about the alleged exchange, claiming to have more details of what prompted it. They accused Moore of showing explicit photos of Eady to others at the salon. They also said Eady wasn't present at the time, suggesting that it was revealed to her by someone else who allegedly witnessed it.

Now, Eady has addressed the source's accusations on her Instagram story. She shared a longwinded post about revenge porn, highlighting that it's illegal and punishable in Georgia by a $1K fine, up to a year behind bars, or both. In a subsequent Story post, she thanked those who reached out to her following the alleged incident at the salon, revealing that she's still trying to process what allegedly took place. "BULLYING and revenge porn is never okay," she added.