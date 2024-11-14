Kenya Moore Breaks Silence On Revenge Porn Allegations

Celebrities Visit V-103 Atlanta - February 1, 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 01: Kenya Moore visits The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee at Audacy Atlanta on February 01, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The reality star is sorry.

Kenya Moore stepped into a world of controversy in June. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was accused of posting sexually explicit photos of new cast member Brittany Eady. Moore took to Twitter to assure fans that she was not responsible for the incident. "I would never engage in revenge porn," she wrote. Well, now that some time has passed, Kenya Moore has changed her tune. The reality star went on the Tamron Hall Show on November 14 to fess up to what she did.

Moore told the host that she did indeed post the sexually explicit photos of Eady. She also claimed that she would do things differently if given the chance. "Hindsight is always 50-50," Moore noted. "If I could do it all over again — I believe the photos were very distasteful and I elevated the situation." She went on to concede that she has "elevated situations" before, but now believes that her treatment of Eady was a worst case scenario. Kenya Moore told Hall that she utterly and completely apologizes for sharing the photos in question.

Kenya Moore Apologized For Posting Explicit Photos

"I've taken full accountability for the things that I’ve done," she asserted. "I am sorry for what I've done." Kenya Moore then began to get emotional. She felt shame for partaking in such an action as a mom, and feels as though her actions were unbecoming. "I didn’t have to take it that far but when I feel threatened. I've never had a child and be in a situation like this before," she added. "So that's why I escalated it to the point that I was protecting not only myself but my child." The apology appeared to come from a genuine place. Unfortunately, Kenya Moore's time on Real Housewives of Atlanta has already come to an end.

Moore was suspended from the show following the June incident. Bravo launched an investigation into what happened, and ultimately decided that the reality star had no place in the show's future. Moore was fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta on June 26. She had been present for the show's previous eleven seasons. She voiced her sadness in an Instagram post, but assured fans that her and her daughter will continue to thrive in a "non toxic environment."

