Kenya Moore & Usher’s Steamy Concert Moment Leaves Her Soul “Snatched”

Kenya Moore recently stepped out for an Usher concert, and based on new clips from the evening, she was not disappointed. The Detroit native stunned in a long, curve-hugging white gown, complete with some eye-catching cutouts. Her flashy fit certainly turned heads, and most importantly, captured the attention of Usher himself. The R&B icon got up close and personal with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, and obviously, the crowd couldn't get enough.

Moore shared some footage from the evening on Instagram today, telling her followers, "@usher snatched my soul last night." He's seen pulling her in for a seductive slow dance while surrounding audience members go wild. Amid all the cheering, Usher serenaded Moore, and she looked to be having the time of her life.

Usher Serenades Kenya Moore

While it's clear that Usher went the extra mile this time, this is far from the first time fans have seen the performer sweep female audience members off of their feet. Over the summer, his moves even got one of his guests into some hot water with the father of her child. When he enchanted Keke Palmer with his infamous love song "There Goes My Baby," nothing but drama ensued. This has the hitmaker sporting some pretty damning labels lately, as he's rumored to be on a Take Your Girl tour.

"Let me tell you how much of a terrorist Usher is," Charlamagne Tha God began on The Breakfast Club. "He went from my wife to Doja Cat, who was clearly there with a guy... He didn't care." Charlamagne continued, noting just how fearless Usher is when it comes to seducing taken women. "Then, Jessica Alba was sitting behind me. He went and started singing to her. She's married!" What do you think of Kenya Moore living her best life at a recent Usher concert? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

