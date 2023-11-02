Usher Tantalizes Fans With Possible Guest Appearances For Super Bowl Halftime Show, Says He Has Been Prepping For “30 Years”

It is crazy to think we are already halfway through the 2023-2024 NFL season. Before we know it, Super Bowl LVIII will be upon us, and hopefully, it will be another great matchup. Right now we really do not have a good idea about which teams will make it, but we do know who the Halftime Show performer will be. That is R&B superstar, Usher.

We got this news back toward the end of September and it came in the midst of his residency in Las Vegas. There might have been certain people in the building and they saw that he could still get a crowd rowdy. Jay-Z asked him to perform and Usher was naturally thrilled for the opportunity. He recalled this during a recent Billboard interview. During the chat, Usher said this has been an ongoing process for him. It really began when his music career was getting off its feet.

Usher Teases A Whole Bunch In Billboard Interview

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 04: Usher and Black Thought perform during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

"The preparation didn’t start within the last two years of performing in Las Vegas. It really started 30 years ago, and my commitment to it and the journey that I’ve taken musically is why I think I’m given that moment." It is certainly a special full-circle type of accomplishment, but he also had some other exciting tidbits to share. On top of revealing that he is going to play his hits, there could be someone else joining him onstage. "I’ve also collaborated with a lot of people in the process, so… there’s a celebration there. … I just gave it all to you. You gotta decode it." That could be literally anyone and we cannot wait to check it out on February 11.

