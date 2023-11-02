Lady Leshurr Found Not Guilty Of Attacking Ex, Is Relieved But Fears Her Career Is Over

Just a couple of weeks ago, UK rapper Lady Leshurr was recently accused by her ex. The reason she was in court was because of Sidnee Hussein, and her then-partner, Chante Boyea. This happened around the same time last year, on October 22, 2022. According to HipHopDX, the altercation went down when Leshurr reportedly bit her ex’s girlfriend on the hand after she stopped in her car. Then when Leshurr's ex came out of the house to break it up, the rapper reportedly attacked her as well.

There was a chance that the two accusers were lying. The prosecutor claimed the defendants did so with the police. In addition to that, their account did not really explain the injuries. Well, we now have confirmation that Leshurr is a free woman after a year-long battle. She addressed her situation in a recent Instagram post. Leshurr was extremely grateful for it to be over. However, even with that, she believes her career is over for good.

Lady Leshurr Is Thankful But Doubtful About Her Career

"For the past year I’ve been battling a court case from people that accused me of stalking, harassing, and biting them but I was the victim. I was attacked and bitten by a dog and made out to be the aggressor. For a whole year people have deserted me, dropped me from deals, and didn’t want to work with me anymore. For a whole year I have had no income. For a whole year I’ve had to be silent and let articles and the media slander and defame my character. Today has been judgment day. I’m shaking whilst I write this. My brand/career has been ruined regardless no matter the outcome, but at least I have a clean record and can FINALLY get on with my life."

What are your initial thoughts on Lady Leshurr being not guilty of attacking her ex? Do you agree with her that her career is still over? Does her message rub you the right way?

