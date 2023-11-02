SZA Twerks On Stage During “Rich Baby Daddy” Performance: Watch

SZA has been having a truly incredible year in the music world. Overall, it all started thanks to her album S.O.S. which dropped late in 2022. This project immediately became a huge success with some massive chart-topping singles. Even a year later, some of the songs from this album are in the top 10. Moreover, she was able to go on a huge world tour that ultimately brought forth more critical acclaim. It was a fantastic year, and the accolades are seemingly still pouring in.

Just last month, SZA ended up being featured twice on Drake's new album. Of course, the first collaboration was on "Slime You Out" which proved to be a huge first single. Subsequently, she was also on the song "Rich Baby Daddy" which just so happens to come complete with a feature from Sexyy Red. It is one of the best tracks on the entire project, and fans absolutely adore it. Needless to say, it should come as no surprise that SZA is performing this song at live shows.

SZA Has A Ball

In the video above, you can see that the artist was twerking while performing the song. While donning a yellow zip-up dress, the singer looked stunning, and the fans were definitely into her on-stage moves. This is a song that SZA will likely be performing for years to come. After all, it is a Drake collab and it features one of the hottest rappers in the world right now, Sexyy Red. It's just one of those songs you have to dance to, and the clubs are definitely loving it right now.

Hopefully, we get to hear some new music from SZA, very soon. She supposedly has a new deluxe album coming soon called LANA. Only time will tell whether or not it drops anytime soon. Let us know what you thought of the artist's on-stage moves, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

