SZA Worried Drake Was Trying To “Sabotage” Her With “Slime You Out”

SZA says that she was worried Drake was trying to “sabotage” her when he put out their collaboration, “Slime You Out.” Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, She explained that the Toronto rapper accepted her first draft of her contribution, which she found suspicious. Drake dropped the song as the lead single from his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, in September.

“If you accept my first draft,” SZA said, “I won’t trust you.” She then used her collaboration on Drake’s single, “Slime You Out,” as an example. “I just handed in the first draft to Drake, and he’s putting it on his album,” she stated. “I’m scared because I handed in second vocals and he didn’t use that. And now I’m like, ‘Are you trying to sabotage me?’ I know that’s not true. I literally know that’s not true, but that’s how bad I feel about my first draft. When things come from an effortless space, I almost can’t enjoy it.”

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MARCH 19: Singer SZA performs on stage during her 'The SOS North American Tour' at Rogers Arena on March 19, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Elsewhere in the interview, SZA reflected on the making of her song, “Kill Bill,” admitting that it “took no thought.” “The songs that I care so much about, that I tried so hard on, people be like, ‘That’s nice,'” SZA told the publication. “But the sh*t that took no thought and came out of my mouth in five seconds? ‘Girl, that’s the one.'”

SZA included "Kill Bill" as a single from her second studio album, SOS, in 2022. The lyrics see SZA consider a fantasy to kill an ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend out of jealousy. The track has stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for over 40 weeks. Be on the lookout for further updates on SZA and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

