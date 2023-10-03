SZA Details Drake Fling From Over A Decade Ago

SZA and Drake delivered an amazing collaboration with "Slime You Out," just a couple of weeks ago. Overall, this song proved to be a huge success, with many lauding both artists for their vocal chops and even their lyrics. However, a lot of fans felt like a collab between these two would never happen. This is because of Drake's bars on the song "Mr. Right Now," which came out in 2021 on 21 Savage's album, Savage Mode 2. "Yeah, said she wanna f--- to some SZA, wait / 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08," he rapped on the song.

Interestingly enough, SZA turned 18 in November of 2008, which had some accusing Drake of dating an underaged girl. However, SZA noted on Twitter at the time that they dated in 2009. "So It was actually 2009 lol ... in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol," she explained. "I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm ... it's all love all peace." Now, in a cover story with Rolling Stone, SZA is offering a few more details on what went down with her and Drizzy.

SZA Offers Some Context

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Sza speaks onstage during the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

"We were really young," the songstress explained. "It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish." So there you have it folks, there really wasn't much going on there. This may be disappointing to some, although considering the details, it makes sense that they are on good terms. Hopefully, we get more collaborations between these two in the future.

Let us know what you think of this revelation from SZA, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you updated.

