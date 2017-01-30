fling
- RelationshipsWill Smith & Pepa's Old Date Story Leaves Fans Demanding A ReunionFans think Will Smith and Pepa should rekindle their romance.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSZA Details Drake Fling From Over A Decade AgoFans have been waiting for more details.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsKelis & Bill Murray's Summer Fling Is Reportedly OverAfter a few months of getting to know each other, the age-gap couple decided that they're better off as friends.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsEmily Ratajkowski Says She "Attracts The Worst Men" After Pete Davidson FlingThe mother of one got vulnerable about her love life during a recent episode of "High Low with EmRata."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsDiddy's New Baby News Follows Alleged Fling With Influencer Shawntya JosephThe Bad Boy was seen cozying up with the YouTuber less than 24 hours before revealing to the world that he's a father of seven.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLarsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan FlingThe 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan's son.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTravis Scott's Rumoured Fling Rojean Kar: Everything You Need To KnowThe "Rodeo" rapper has vehemently denied having anything to do with @yungsweetro.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYe & Chaney Jones Not Officially Dating, Sources Say Rapper Was Drawn To Model For Her Kim K LooksThe two reportedly first connected after the model slid into the 44-year-old's DMs.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDiplo Reportedly Sued By Ex-Fling For Sexual BatteryThe woman Diplo has filed a restraining order against and sued for stalking and harassing him has now filed her own lawsuit against the DJ.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Was Reportedly Pissed When His Fling With Rihanna Was Made PublicTravis Scott was apparently not too thrilled when the news broke that he and Rihanna were secretly dating back in 2015. By Lynn S.
- GossipA$AP Rocky Reunites With Ex-Fling Kendall Jenner At Kanye West's Sunday ServiceA$AP Rocky was released from Swedish jail late last week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJennifer Lopez Seemingly Refers To Drake As A Former "Booty Call"Oh, that's what it was. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentRichard Pryor Widow Claims He Wouldn't Be Ashamed Of Marlon Brando FlingJennifer Lee Pryor speaks out about Quincy Jones' claims.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMel B Allegedly Hooked Up With Zac Efron After Meeting On A Dating AppEfron spent a few hours with Mel at her home. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyKendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Summertime Fling Is Coming To An End: ReportSimmons can fully focus on basketball now. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicPlayboi Carti Says He Had A "Good Week" With His "Homie" Blac ChynaPlayboi Carti speaks on the alleged romance he had with Blac Chyna last year.By Aron A.
- MusicTinashe Says Ben Simmons Relationship Is "Definitely Weird" But She's Having "Fun"Tinashe talks Ben Simmons and her upcoming album "Joyride."By Chantilly Post
- GossipDid Drake & Madonna Have A "Secret Fling" Before Their Onstage Kiss?Rumors of a discreet 2015 hook-up have surfaced.By Trevor Smith