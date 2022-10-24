Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has faced its share of public scrutiny over the years, particularly due to the unclear definition of what their union really is – or isn’t. While they’ve put on something of a united front in the year following 2021’s tumultuous Astroworld Festival, this past weekend, online gossip from a woman named Rojean Kar put the co-parent’s relationship on the rocks.

As fans of the “SICKO MODE” hitmaker may know, he’s been romantically linked to @yungsweetro for several years in the past, though she’s denied having anything to do with the Houston native’s 2019 split from Jenner.

While her name continues to circulate amongst the latest online gossip, many have been searching for more details on Kar and her alleged past relationship with the father of two, who she claims “cheats on [Kylie] every single f*cking night.”

As Page Six reports, the 27-year-old Instagram model is best known for her internet presence, which has amassed well over 400K followers on the Meta-owned platform. For the most part, her profile is made up of bikini shots, partying photos, and travel content.

Kar and Scott first made headlines back in 2013 – several years before his relationship with Jenner became official in 2017. Not long after, though, internet sleuths sparked cheating rumours when they noticed that the recording artist and the model shared snaps from a ski resort within two days of each other.

The next summer, the rumoured lovers shared photos taken at a casino during the same week in July and early August, and it’s been noted that Kar alleged that Scott’s on-again-off-again partner had blocked her on Instagram in 2019.

“None of these rumours are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative,” the social media starlet wrote at the time, shutting down gossip that she was the reason for Jenner and Scott’s split. “Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”

The most recent rumours began flying after @yungsweetro shared a video that was seemingly captured while on the set of a video shoot with the 31-year-old. “I’m directing obvi [wink emoji],” she said at the time.

After Scott denied ever having met or spent time with Kar, she clapped back in a video on her Story, saying, “What we’re not gonna do is we’re not gonna lie on me… I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever f*cking narrative… no matter how much bullshit I got from it.”

“But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me? Come on. Come on, sir,” she continued.

The Rodeo hitmaker has continued to vehemently shut down any allegations against him, though Kar did make note of having naked photos and videos locked and loaded in her arsenal.

It remains unclear what will happen next for all three parties involved, though Jenner and Scott’s rumoured side chick did appear to shade each other in recent IG posts – check Kar’s out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

