La Flame’s rekindling an old flame, it seems. Travis Scott was recently spotted along with his rumored ex-girlfirend, Rojean Kar, at an undisclosed set for an undisclosed project, most likely a music video (maybe it’s that Pharrell collab that the N.E.R.D. producer teased recently). Eagle-eyed fans noticed the two posted different Instagram stories at the same location, and you can see the “SICKO MODE” rapper talk to a crewmember in Kar’s clip.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The two have been linked to each other since 2013 at the earliest, even though their relationship was never confirmed publicly. They posted pictures together and Kar was spotted backstage at a few of his concerts, but the rumor mill shut down once Travis started dating Kylie Jenner publicly in 2017. Since then, many have believed Kar to post indirect jabs and subs at Kylie through social media, and it was even rumored that she was the reason Travis and Kylie broke up in 2019.

In Kar’s Instagram post, she included a text box that read “I’m directing obvi.” She even responded with since-deleted comments to rumors of them being together in The Shade Room‘s comments, saying that she didn’t even know the rapper was there. Some users aren’t buying it, and still think she’s throwing subs at Kylie. To that, she responded: “Maybe you think about her all day long but I sure don’t.” Readers may be aware that Travis and Kylie are at least reportedly still together, as it was recently revealed that they want to change their second child’s name. Still, many fans are unsure about whether it’s an open relationship.

via The Shade Room/Instagram

While Travis gets that shoot underway (regardless of fling rumors), it was recently announced that his legal team was not involved in the first settlement for the Astroworld tragedy, and that Live Nation is instead handling the lawsuits. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on Travis Scott, and to see if these rumors become something more.