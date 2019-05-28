on set
- Pop CultureAnthony Anderson Hospitalized After On-Set Action InjuryThe actor took to Instagram to share updates on the matter, and while all is well now, he has a vendetta against a pesky chair on set.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDDG Smacks Sukihana While Filming NLE Choppa's New Movie: Watch"Nightmare on Cottonwood" was a star-studded and hilarious affair, and this clip shows the crew and cast was having a lot of fun making it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV50 Cent Details Filming With Snoop Dogg & Eminem For "BMF"50 Cent described what it was like being on set with Snoop Dogg and Eminem for "BMF."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTravis Scott On Set With Rumored Ex-GirlfriendRumors fly as the rapper gears up for new visuals coming (hopefully) soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVJayda Cheaves Shares Photos On Set Of Her New FilmIt's her first acting role. By Madusa S.
- TVFrench Montana Spotted On Set Of "National Champions" FilmThe rapper will play himself in the upcoming film. By Madusa S.
- MoviesWill Smith Transforms Into Serena Williams’ Dad On Set Of “King Richard” BiopicCheck out Will Smith as Venus & Serena's father in the upcoming biopic "King Richard."By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesHalle Berry Fronts Black Eye As Second Injury From "Bruised" FilmHalle Berry's putting in work. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesHalle Berry "Bruised" Film Halts Production After Injury From Fight SceneHalle Berry's recovering. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesJennifer Lopez Kicks Off Production For Romantic Comedy "Marry Me" Starring Owen WilsonAnother JLo film is on the way. By Chantilly Post
- CrimeJohnny Depp Doesn't Want Amber Heard Case Used Against Him In Assault TrialJohnny Depp wants his lawsuits separated.By Chantilly Post
- TVIssa Rae Confirms Season Four Of "Insecure" Has BegunYES.By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Explains Why She Couldn't "Shine" On The Pole For "Hustlers" FilmCardi B's liposuction held her back from the pole.By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown & Gunna Shoot "Heat" Music Video"Heat" video coming soon!By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake & Rick Ross Shoot Music Video For “Money In The Grave”Drizzy & Rozay shoot "Money In The Grave" video.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentGrace Jones Reportedly Walks Off "Bond" Set Due To Insignificant Amount Of LinesShe's a diva. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMan Arrested For Planting Voyeur Cam On Set Of “Bond 25” MovieA suspect has been arrested after a hidden camera was found in the women’s bathroom on the set of “Bond 25.”By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentGabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Speak About Awful "LA's Finest" On Set AccidentThe actresses reminisce about the horrific incident which left producer amputated. By hnhh
- Entertainment"Wendy Williams Show" Doing Much Better Since Kevin Hunter's DepartureKevin Hunter is not missed. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentExplosion On "Bond 25" Set Causes Injury To Crew MemberThe upcoming Bond film has had a couple of setbacks so far. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentColin Farrell Was Once So Hungover It Took 56 Takes To Say One Line25th birthdays man...By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSylvester Stallone Nearly Died From Dolph Lundgren's Punch Filming "Rocky IV"Sylvester Stallone now knows his limit. By Chantilly Post