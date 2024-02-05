Anthony Anderson Hospitalized After On-Set Action Injury

Anthony Anderson has a bone to pick with a chair now following his recent hospitalization for an on-set injury while filming the action movie G20. Moreover, he got many scans and X-rays for the accident that occurred during a particularly hectic fight scene on the Cape Town, South Africa set. "I spent the night in the emergency room," the entertainment figure and stand-up comic captioned an Instagram post of him on a gurney on Thursday (February 1). "Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be!"

Fortunately, it seems like Anthony Anderson recovered quickly, as he returned to the social media platform to swear revenge on his new enemy: a chair. "This is the chair that whooped my a** last night!" the storyteller wrote alongside a picture of the furniture. "Something about it is menacing! It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy! When I got on set today it was grinning at me! Little does he know I got something for that a**! He gone learn today!"

"CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion," Anthony Anderson had assured in his previous gurney-bound IG post. "That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!" As such, it's at least heartening to hear that things went smoothly for him, as we're sure that those injuries on an action set can be difficult to deal with. We're sure that, slowly but surely, the Black-ish star will go back to relaying hilarious stories about co-stars and fellow celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross as if nothing happened.

Meanwhile, that perseverance to entertain and stay happy amid all that is a true testament. It also reminded us that he has some great things on the way which we should all be excited for. We wonder if previous takes on Ye as president would still hold up today in a post-recovery stand-up set. To find out, log back into HNHH for more news on Anthony Anderson.

