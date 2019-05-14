anthony anderson
- Pop CultureAnthony Anderson Hospitalized After On-Set Action InjuryThe actor took to Instagram to share updates on the matter, and while all is well now, he has a vendetta against a pesky chair on set.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomAnthony Anderson Hilariously Documents Getting A Ride Home From A StrangerHe bought a few TVs but didn't have a way to get them home. Thankfully, he met a stranger named Alex whose car only drove forward if it was in reverse.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAnthony Anderson Says Tracee Ellis Ross Didn't Like Him For 10 YearsThe "Black-ish" stars apparently can now laugh about the incident that caused Tracee to keep Anthony at arm's length.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & MoreR&B singer Tank issued a "Can We Talk" challenge and people are singing their hearts out. 21 Savage has 24 hours to respond.By Erika Marie
- TVStacey Abrams, Desus & Mero To Appear In "Black-ish" Election SpecialStacey Abrams as well as Desus and Mero will appear in an election special of "Black-ish," next month.By Cole Blake
- TV"Black-ish" Creator Kenya Barris On More Spin Offs: "We're Brewing It"Is this "ish" serious?By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureAnthony Anderson Cracks "Crazy Black President" Joke About Kanye WestAnthony Anderson couldn't help but poke fun at Kanye West's bid for the presidency during his comedic monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"By Erika Marie
- AnticsAnthony Anderson Recalls Hilarious Heckling Story Of First Stand-Up ExperienceHeckling comedians in a room full of comedians won't get you far.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentDave East Makes Acting Debut With First Movie, Netflix Original "Beats"Dave East is leveling up. By Aida C.
- MusicWatch Ashanti Pay Tribute To Biggie: "I'm A Rapper At Heart"Ashanti can spit some bars...By hnhh
- EntertainmentAnthony Anderson, Uzo Aduba, Dave East, & Dreezy Star In Netflix's "Beats"The hip hop film premieres June 19.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx, Kerry Washington & Wanda Sykes Star In "The Jeffersons" RemakeThe live television special airs May 22.By Erika Marie