DDG Smacks Sukihana While Filming NLE Choppa’s New Movie: Watch

If you didn't already know, NLE Choppa recently released his new film project, Nightmare on Cottonwood, and it's a doozy. Moreover, it stars a lot of viral stars: Funny Marco, Kai Cenat and Fanum of AMP (who Choppa recently went to "prison" with), and most notably for this story, DDG and Sukihana. Furthermore, a new behind-the-scenes clip shows the cast and crew in which the rapper, in ghost form, smacks Suki from behind. After the scene wraps, you can hear them and a lot of other team members break out in laughter, and it's heartening to see them have a good time.

In fact, this is far from the only recent screen exploit that Sukihana enjoyed recently, although the other one is definitely more contentious. She recently joined the cast of Baddies East as a replacement at Natalie Nunn's request, and it was chaotic to say the least. Still, that wasn't the Delaware native's fault, as a lot of other moving pieces made it a hectic episode. What's more is that she was one of three additions, which all had their own storylines and feuds to handle on the Zeus Network program.

Sukihana & DDG Have A Ball While Filming Nightmare On Cottonwood: Watch

On the other hand, Sukihana's costar DDG might have just found a new venture with this film stuff. After all, it seems like music- or hip-hop, at least- isn't inspiring him like it used to, especially as he gains more career aspirations, exposure, and more. On Saturday (November 4), the YouTuber and MC asked for more rock-and-roll beats, labeling rap as "dry" and in need of a revamp. Maybe that's a bit too much to handle for purists, but that's the advantage that the genre has over any other musical offering: hip-hop can find inspiration and sonic innovation anywhere.

Meanwhile, NLE Choppa also might be tapping into the TikTok NPC livestream world, expanding his media presence. It didn't go super well with PinkyDoll, but hey, there's always next time. If you haven't seen Nightmare on Cottonwood yet, you can find it on the rap artist's YouTube channel. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Choppa, DDG, and Sukihana.

