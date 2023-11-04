DDG Calls Hip-Hop “Dry” & Ask For “Rock & Roll Beats”

DDG says he wants to experiment with rock & roll.

Cole Blake
DDG hinted at experimenting outside of hip-hop on Twitter, Friday, while labeling the genre "dry." Instead, he expressed interest in venturing into either country music or rock & roll. In his tweet, he wrote: "Hip hop so dry i might start doing country music.. matter fact somebody send me some rock & roll beats."

Fans didn't seem excited about the idea of DDG moving outside of hip-hop. When The Shade Room shared the post on Instagram, one joked: "Not him threatening us with more music." Another added: "He a stay at home daddy now. Leave the music to Halle [Bailey]." Others defended the rapper with one commenting: "The fact that yall act like ddg makes bad music [laughing emoji] his music is GOOD."

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend Diddy's "The Love Album" Listening Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Halle Bailey and DDG attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

DDG released his latest studio album, Maybe It's Me…, back in July. The project saw him collaborate with NLE Choppa and BIA as well as Luh Tyler on two separate remixes to his song, "I'm Geekin." Check out his hint at what to expect from new music below.

DDG Labels Hip-Hop "Dry"

Outside of music, DDG has been dating Halle Bailey. The Little Mermaid star recently confirmed that the two are in love during an interview with Cosmopolitan. While discussing the inspirations for her upcoming EP, she revealed: "Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, 'whoa' in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity." She also added: "You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love." Be on the lookout for further updates on DDG and Halle Bailey on HotNewHipHop.

