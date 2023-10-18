DDG Reacts To Being Called A “Bum” Amid Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors

DDG is someone who is consistently being hit with a barrage of slander. Overall, a lot of it feels unwarranted. After all, he is mostly just a YouTuber turned rapper who doesn't start beef with a lot of artists. Instead, it seems his biggest crime is being considered "corny" in the eyes of some fans. Either way, it has been a struggle at times for the rapper to get some legitimacy. His latest album was panned by critics, and a recent performance at Southern University received a tepid response.

Furthermore, DDG is currently dating Halle Bailey. Bailey just starred in The Little Mermaid and with a solo music career on the horizon, she couldn't be more famous right now. That said, there are a lot of people out there who feel as though he is not good enough for her. Amid rumors that Bailey is pregnant, one fan went so far as to say that DDG is a "Bum." Well, he has responded to those disses, and he is doing so in the best way possible.

DDG Gets Creative

In a series of tweets, DDG wrote "the way folks talk about me on here you'd think i killed somebody. i literally be chilling." He then subsequently followed this up by saying "updated my bio to clear up confusion." If you were to go to his bio right now, you would see that it simply reads "Rich Bum." Needless to say, he is taking all of this in stride right now. Although some may see this response as "corny," others think it is more than fair. After all, the hate train for DDG has been pretty brutal.

As for the Halle Bailey pregnancy rumors, those don't seem to be dissipating. Only time will tell whether or not they are true. Let us know what you think of the rapper's response, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

