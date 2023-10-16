Halle Bailey’s Oversized Outfit During Walk With DDG Has Fans Insisting She’s Expecting

“The Little Mermaid” actress hasn’t addressed the pregnancy rumours yet, and they’re only growing stronger.

BYHayley Hynes
Halle Bailey’s Oversized Outfit During Walk With DDG Has Fans Insisting She’s Expecting

Cuffing season has a habit of bringing about new romance, but in 2023, it appears pregnancy is running rampant in the air too. Ari Fletcher recently suggested that baby fever has her in a chokehold, and Sexyy Red shocked us by confirming that she's expecting her second child. For months now, another young starlet has had maternal rumours swirling around her, though her failure to confirm the speculation has maintained some doubt. After the newest photos of Halle Bailey and DDG hit the internet today (October 16), however, it's becoming less believable that the Disney actress isn't pregnant.

Newly captured paparazzi photos show Bailey and her other half in Santa Monica this week. Despite the warm weather overtaking the city well into fall, Bailey was notably dressed in multiple layers. She put a red t-shirt under an oversized, dark hoodie, completing her casual fit with light grey sweatpants. The Atlanta native has always had a slim frame, but it's hard to deny the appearance of a growing bump on her midsection. Bailey was all smiles as the camera clicked away, looking as radiant as ever while reportedly heading into a meeting.

Read More: Sexyy Red’s Pregnancy Won’t Stop Her From Twerking Wildly On Stage: Video

Is DDG Going to Be a Dad?

Halle Bailey DDG
Halle Bailey and DDG attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

"It doesn't get much more pregnant than this 🤣," one IG user wrote under @theshaderoom's post this afternoon. "I can hear them YT folk now 🙄. 'This is the example we’re showing our kids?' 'Disney princess pregnant out of wedlock?' 'This is the Ariel y’all promoting to young girls?' And guess what????🗣️WE DON’T CARE!!! At least DDG ain’t her cousin 😑," another frustrated person chimed in.

Read More: DDG Says He’s Halle Bailey’s “Biggest Supporter”

Social Media Reacts to New Photos of Halle Bailey

We can't share the newest photos of Halle Bailey and DDG here, but you can find them by clicking the via below. Keep scrolling to read what else social media has to say about the 23-year-old's alleged baby bump, and let us know if you're surprised to find out she and her beau could be expecting in the comments.

Halle Bailey Comments
Halle Bailey Comments
Halle Bailey Comments

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.