Halle Bailey’s Oversized Outfit During Walk With DDG Has Fans Insisting She’s Expecting

Cuffing season has a habit of bringing about new romance, but in 2023, it appears pregnancy is running rampant in the air too. Ari Fletcher recently suggested that baby fever has her in a chokehold, and Sexyy Red shocked us by confirming that she's expecting her second child. For months now, another young starlet has had maternal rumours swirling around her, though her failure to confirm the speculation has maintained some doubt. After the newest photos of Halle Bailey and DDG hit the internet today (October 16), however, it's becoming less believable that the Disney actress isn't pregnant.

Newly captured paparazzi photos show Bailey and her other half in Santa Monica this week. Despite the warm weather overtaking the city well into fall, Bailey was notably dressed in multiple layers. She put a red t-shirt under an oversized, dark hoodie, completing her casual fit with light grey sweatpants. The Atlanta native has always had a slim frame, but it's hard to deny the appearance of a growing bump on her midsection. Bailey was all smiles as the camera clicked away, looking as radiant as ever while reportedly heading into a meeting.

Is DDG Going to Be a Dad?

Halle Bailey and DDG attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

"It doesn't get much more pregnant than this 🤣," one IG user wrote under @theshaderoom's post this afternoon. "I can hear them YT folk now 🙄. 'This is the example we’re showing our kids?' 'Disney princess pregnant out of wedlock?' 'This is the Ariel y’all promoting to young girls?' And guess what????🗣️WE DON’T CARE!!! At least DDG ain’t her cousin 😑," another frustrated person chimed in.

Social Media Reacts to New Photos of Halle Bailey

We can't share the newest photos of Halle Bailey and DDG here, but you can find them by clicking the via below. Keep scrolling to read what else social media has to say about the 23-year-old's alleged baby bump, and let us know if you're surprised to find out she and her beau could be expecting in the comments.

