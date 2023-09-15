Is Halle Bailey Pregnant? VMAs Insiders Spill Tea On Singer’s Baby Rumours

23-year-old Halle Bailey has had one of the biggest years of her life so far, namely thanks to the long-awaited premiere of Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. She overcame the racist backlash surrounding the decision to cast a Black woman as Ariel and ultimately won people over with her ethereal voice and natural acting abilities. Besides her first feature film, the Atlanta native has also been enjoying time together with her boyfriend, DDG, though they've gone through their share of ups and downs in recent months.

Bailey and her beau never actually lash out at each other online the way we've seen couples like Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Still, the starlet's fanbase feels incredibly protective over their favourite artist and has been quick to call him out for painting her in a less-than-flattering light with his own social media content. Some of them have said that if they were in Halle's shoes, they would've left DDG by now. From what we've seen, the pair doesn't look to be heading for a breakup anytime soon. In fact, they've been fighting off pregnancy rumours for weeks now.

Halle Bailey's Gorgeous Flowing Dress Has the Internet Talking

As Page Six reports, the gossip has only escalated since Bailey stepped out for the MTV VMAs earlier this week. "Halle stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed, and when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to," an insider alleged to the outlet. "She would keep her distance when someone got too close, and she gave out more handshakes than her [usual] enduring embraces," they added. Both Halle and her older sister, Chloe, took to the stage together to introduce Maneskin's performance and posed for photos with other famous faces throughout the evening.

Regardless if she's with child or not, Halle Bailey recently confirmed that her debut solo EP will be arriving on streamers before 2023 is up. Her first single, "Angel," was a massive success. She's already hinted that the love she feels for DDG has inspired some of her upcoming releases. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

