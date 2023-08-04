Halle Unveils New Solo Single “Angel”

The Bailey sisters are expanding their empire these days. Halle Bailey recently starred in The Little Mermaid remake while her sister, Chloe, officially embarked on a solo career with the release of In Pieces and roles in Swarm and Praise This. While Chloe’s made some significant strides in recent times, fans have wondered what Halle’s next musical endeavor would be. Some felt as though a new Chloe x Halle album would be en route. However, Halle appears to be revving up to make her mark as a solo artist, as well.

This morning, Halle returned with the release of her first solo single, “Angel.” Produced by Theron “Neffu” Feemster, Halle brings a heavenly vibe to the equation with her latest song. Neffu’s bridges together Halle’s powerful vocal performance with ghostly harps, setting up the song for a steely build-up that emotionally unloads at its peak. Halle’s penmanship gloriously shines through its vulnerability but also, the uplifting message of self-empowerment, encouraging listeners to accept their flaws and the beauty behind them. At the same time, it could be regarded as a record that sees Halle exploring her relationship with fame.

Halle Sets The Tone For Her Solo Career

Halle’s new offering serves as her first solo offering outside of The Little Mermaid soundtrack. Additionally, it also showcases where she and her sister, Chloe, differ musically. Their combined forces created incredible work under their efforts as a duo. However, Halle’s new single provides fans with more insight into her personality outside of social media and interviews. It’s an excellent offering that has us anticipating her next move.

“Angel” undoubtedly produces high expectations for Halle’s debut solo album. Although she hasn’t set a release date or a title for the project, we hope that it’ll see a release date before the end of the year. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Halle’s next project. For now, press play on her new single, “Angel” and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. Do you think Halle will deliver on her solo album?

Quotable Lyrics

I’m a big deal, I gеt sick and tired of holdin’ it in

Rich blood, you can probably see the gold in my skin

I’m more than a girl, won’t let the troubles of the world

Come weigh me down