Parkwood Entertainment
- SongsHalle Unveils New Solo Single "Angel"Halle doesn't disappoint with her new offering. By Aron A.
- MusicArtists Like Beyonce: Normani, Chloe x Halle, Solange & MoreExplore the music industry's fresh voices that echo Beyoncé's style. Discover Normani, Chloe x Halle, Janelle Monáe, Solange, and Tinashe.By Jake Skudder
- MusicBeyoncé Loses $1 Million Worth Of Stolen Goods To Storage Unit ThievesLaw enforcement officials say three of the superstar's storage units were hit twice by burglars in the L.A. area earlier this month. By Madusa S.
- MusicBeyonce Shows Love To Chloe X Halle & Their Stellar Super Bowl PerformanceYay for Chloe x Halle!By Chantilly Post
- MusicBeyonce's Company Sued By Blind Woman Over Accessibility IssuesParkwood Entertainment is being sued for a lack of accessibility.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentChloe x Halle Are Grown-Ish: Beyonce-Signed Sisters Talk Debut Album & Dream CollabsINTERVIEW: Chloe x Halle are just beginning their incredible musical journey. We caught up with the sisters to talk their latest album, lyrics, collaborations and more.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBeyGOOD Donates $100,000 To Historically Black Colleges & UniversitiesBeyonce's BeyGOOD is giving back to students.By Chantilly Post
- MusicJoey Bada$$ and Goldlink To Appear On Chloe X Halle's "The Kids Are Alright" AlbumChloe X Halle's debut is almost here.By Milca P.
- NewsChloe X Halle Release Their Latest Single "The Kids Are Alright"Chloe X Halle release "The Kids Are Alright." By Aron A.
- Editor's PickBeyonce Signs 3 Teenagers For $1.5 MillionBeyonce signs three teenage singers to her management company Parkwood Entertainment. By Angus Walker