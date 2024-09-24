Chloe Bailey Inadvertently Sparks Anger Towards Beyonce After Revealing The Reason She's Been Unable To Perform

Chloe Bailey wants to be performing more.

Chloe Bailey explained why she isn't performing live more often during a recent livestream with fans on social media. In doing so, she explained that shows cost money and her label hasn't approved the budgets she's needed. In response, fans have been clamoring for Beyonce to get her more help, as she has a deal with the iconic singer's record label, Parkwood Entertainment. Others have put the blame on Columbia Records.

"Trust me, I would be performing if I could," Bailey explained. "The thing is that money goes into the performances. So, it's not free to do performances and you have to get budgets approved and things like that. If I could, I'd be performing everywhere." From there, she defended her work ethic and explained that it has nothing to do with her not wanting to perform.

Chloe Bailey Performs During Coachella Music Festival

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Chloe performs onstage during Day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024, in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

"She is signed to Parkwood Entertainment which is Beyoncé’s label.. and signed to Columbia for DISTRIBUTION. So yes, it’s actually Beyoncé who gets the blame for those confused," one user wrote in the comments section of a post from The Neighborhood Talk when fans came to Beyonce's defense. Another user wrote: "Beyoncé gotta let that bitterness go, you already solidified let’s another R&B girl get their shine." One more suggested she's not selling enough records. "Yall don’t buy her music!" they wrote. "Period. She’s performed everywhere, hell. Can’t keep investing in her performances when no one is buying the music. Now hurry up and buy."

