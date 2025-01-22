Chloe Bailey's Vacation Stay Has Us Asking If She's Rekindling Her Flame With Burna Boy

BY Zachary Horvath 2.3K Views
2023 Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Chlöe attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Bailey didn't share where she's visiting and it's got us quite curious.

Chloe Bailey, for the most part, is a fairly low-key kind of person from the outside. She keeps to herself and in interviews, sounds very down to earth and quite humble. However, from time to time she likes to show out and show off. That's definitely the case recently, according to TMZ. The older sister to Halle Bailey and R&B act hopped on the Gram to show everyone how to rock a monokini. Folks have been flocking to the post leaving nothing but glowing comments.

That includes philanthropist Angela Simmons, her sis, JT, and Ayra Starr as well. "Have mercyyyyy," the latter cleverly wrote showing love to Chloe's hit of the same name. "Come meet me at the pool? 🚿", she captioned the photo, which you can see with the "[Via]" link below. Since she's asking her followers a question, we are going to do the same to her. "Where are you staying?" is what we want to know Ms. Bailey.

Chloe Bailey Is Glowing In The Sun
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Chloe performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

We say that because there's no location included in the IG carousel whatsoever. Additionally, we want to know if it's possible that she's in Lagos, Nigeria. It certainly looks like she could be somewhere in West Africa, and it helps that the country is located on the coast. Why we think it might be there is because of her recent travels there to meet with Afrobeats king, Burna Boy.

He and Chloe Bailey have been sparking many a dating rumor for the last month since their night club trips. They were looking extra cozy and comfortable with one another for the two days she looked to be there. She was asked about it not too long after during her appearance on The Breakfast Club. But she unfortunately was very vague and dodged the questions quite a bit. It may be a stretch, but we ship them, and we hope our wishful thinking comes true.

