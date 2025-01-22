Don Toliver Previews Pharrell Collaboration During Louis Vuitton’s FW25 Show

BY Cole Blake 610 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Don Toliver opens for the "Future and Friends - One Big Party Tour" on Sunday March 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. © Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Pharrell produced the upcoming song.

Don Toliver debuted a new single with J-Hope during the Louis Vuitton FW25 show in Paris on Tuesday. Pharrell, who serves as the brand's creative director, handled the production of the single, "LV Bag." During the show, Pharrell and Nigo walked out and greeted J-Hope, among other celebrities, in the crowd. Travis Scott, Bradley Cooper, and more were also in attendance.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, fans expressed their excitement for the collaboration in the comments section. "Pharrell produced the track but didn’t even acknowledge J-Hope sitting right next to the lady he kissed," one fan commented. More users left behind plenty of fire emojis. Other fans celebrated Pharrell's work with Louis Vuitton. "Can’t lie he has been doing a great job since Virgil passing. I love some of these new LV designs," one user wrote.

Read More: Don Toliver Scores Highest Chart Debut Of His Career With New Album

Don Toliver Previews New Song During Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

The new track comes after Toliver released his fourth studio album, Hardstone Psycho, last June. That project featured collaborations with Kodak Black, Charlie Wilson, Cash Cobain, Travis Scott, Future, Metro Boomin, and Teezo Touchdown. The artists helped it debut at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart, having moved 76,500 album-equivalent units in its first week. Toliver ended up dropping a deluxe version featuring appearances from Lil Uzi Vert and Yeat as well.

As for the Louis Vuitton show, other fans complained that Pharrell has been taking influence from Kanye West. "We should go on strike until they replace Pharrell with Ye and leave it there. That would make that whole fashion thing worth watching," one fan wrote. That comment came amid rumors that West was considering a collaboration with Maison Margiela to serve as the brand's creative director. He shut down that idea in a post on Instagram, earlier this week, writing: "I DON’T COLLAB." Check out Pharrell's work with Louis Vuitton for the brand's Men's Fall-Winter 2025 collection above.

Read More: Don Toliver Drops His Best Album Yet With "HARDSTONE PSYCHO"

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Dior Homme : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 Streetwear Pharrell Williams Stuns With Family In Photo From His Louis Vuitton Show 5.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Streetwear Kanye West Firmly Rules Out Collaboration With Maison Margiela 1094
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Tyler, The Creator Shares A Video Of His New Louis Vuitton Capsule 534