Don Toliver Previews Pharrell Collaboration During Louis Vuitton’s FW25 Show

Don Toliver debuted a new single with J-Hope during the Louis Vuitton FW25 show in Paris on Tuesday. Pharrell, who serves as the brand's creative director, handled the production of the single, "LV Bag." During the show, Pharrell and Nigo walked out and greeted J-Hope, among other celebrities, in the crowd. Travis Scott, Bradley Cooper, and more were also in attendance.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, fans expressed their excitement for the collaboration in the comments section. "Pharrell produced the track but didn’t even acknowledge J-Hope sitting right next to the lady he kissed," one fan commented. More users left behind plenty of fire emojis. Other fans celebrated Pharrell's work with Louis Vuitton. "Can’t lie he has been doing a great job since Virgil passing. I love some of these new LV designs," one user wrote.

Don Toliver Previews New Song During Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

The new track comes after Toliver released his fourth studio album, Hardstone Psycho, last June. That project featured collaborations with Kodak Black, Charlie Wilson, Cash Cobain, Travis Scott, Future, Metro Boomin, and Teezo Touchdown. The artists helped it debut at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart, having moved 76,500 album-equivalent units in its first week. Toliver ended up dropping a deluxe version featuring appearances from Lil Uzi Vert and Yeat as well.