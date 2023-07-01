As Louis Vuitton’s new creative director for menswear, Pharrell Williams ins enjoying a lot of success right now. Most recently, for Paris Fashion Week, the Virginia creative hosted a star-studded show of his collection, making for quite the luxurious affair. However, the biggest stars present were none other than the 50-year-old’s family. His wife Helen Lasichanh attended, along with their eldest son Rocket and their five-year-old triplets. Of course, they all attended the show in matching tuxedos, which was as fashionable as it was adorable. With a bright future ahead for the designer at LV, we can only expect many more cute family pics to come.

However, that’s not to say that the Neptunes producer’s tenure hasn’t been without its slight hiccups. For example, an independent fashion designer claimed that Pharrell and Louis Vuitton stole her shopping bag-turned-luxury bag idea for their new collection. While many argued that it wasn’t her place to profit off of the brand in the first place (although it was never clarified that she sold them), hopefully they at least acknowledge her creativity. After all, some of the biggest names in fashion got their start by revitalizing and reimagining items from the biggest brands at the time.

Pharrell Matches With His Family

Regardless, the PFW Louis Vuitton show also brought about some waves in music, albeit for relatively unrelated reasons. Pusha T and No Malice previewed an unreleased Clipse single at the show, on which Push took apparent shots at Jim Jones. He responded with a diss track of his own, and now it’s up in the air whether the feud will continue with a response from Pusha. As such, whether you’re a fan of fashion, music, or rap beef, there was something to admire about Pharrell’s first event leading LV.

Meanwhile, the “Down In Atlanta” star is holding on to that title with some humility. When Swizz Beatz called him the new Louis Vuitton Don, he declined that moniker and stood by Kanye West still claiming that spot. Instead, he called himself the Pupil King, and if he’s still learning and growing, the future can only hold even more exciting things for him. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Pharrell Williams.

